Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,177 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter worth $33,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 80.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. 71.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays lowered shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

NYSE:LNT opened at $56.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $60.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.61 and a 200-day moving average of $51.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 78.76%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

