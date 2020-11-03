Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,085,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,130,176,000 after buying an additional 38,498 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 11.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 648,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,556,000 after acquiring an additional 68,302 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 24.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 509,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,188,000 after acquiring an additional 101,205 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 415,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,383,000 after purchasing an additional 24,408 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,450,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $255.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Truist upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $268.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.29.

ESS opened at $217.00 on Tuesday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.81 and a 52-week high of $329.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $206.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.88.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($2.03). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 41.70%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $2.0775 per share. This represents a $8.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.11%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 247 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 7 properties in various stages of active development.

