Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.2% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Summit X LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.9% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.9% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAA. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $119.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.10.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $119.84 on Tuesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $148.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.63. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 5.57%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 61.07%.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

