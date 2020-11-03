Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.42 Million Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,337,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,144,000 after buying an additional 693,682 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 123.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,876 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 135.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 319,136 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Nucor by 71.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 728,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,178,000 after purchasing an additional 303,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new position in Nucor during the third quarter worth about $13,465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $48.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $58.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.62.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 37.35%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NUE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nucor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.73.

In other news, EVP David A. Sumoski sold 21,150 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total value of $998,703.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,617,552.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

