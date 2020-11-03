Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,216 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Nucor in the second quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

NYSE:NUE opened at $48.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $58.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.35%.

In related news, EVP David A. Sumoski sold 21,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total value of $998,703.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,617,552.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.73.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.