Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after purchasing an additional 52,482 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its position in Cardinal Health by 3.3% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

CAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.90.

CAH opened at $47.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.98. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.05 and a 1-year high of $60.69. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 130.94% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a $0.4859 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.