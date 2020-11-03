Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.44 Million Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,936,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in FMC by 120.5% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 715,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,306,000 after purchasing an additional 391,223 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in FMC by 149.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 603,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,079,000 after purchasing an additional 361,273 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in FMC by 27.4% during the third quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 1,211,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,355,000 after purchasing an additional 260,895 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in FMC by 28.4% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 960,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,698,000 after buying an additional 212,425 shares during the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $106.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.01. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $56.77 and a 1 year high of $113.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. FMC had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Douglas sold 52,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $5,741,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,477,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FMC shares. ValuEngine upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a report on Thursday, August 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.25.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.