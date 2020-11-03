Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 20,338 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,338 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.41% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $5,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 166.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at about $227,000.

XSLV opened at $34.38 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $51.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.02.

