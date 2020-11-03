Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 114.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,970 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 1.22% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 32,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 12,904 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.2% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.7% during the third quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 48,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,993 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 175.9% in the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 112,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 71,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJN opened at $24.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.26. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.98 and a twelve month high of $26.35.

