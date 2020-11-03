Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,303 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares worth $5,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 95.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Shares of VFH stock opened at $60.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.40. Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $42.34 and a one year high of $77.95.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

