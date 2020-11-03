iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,884 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHYG. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 199.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,128,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,655,000 after buying an additional 1,417,624 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,055,073.7% in the second quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 200,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 200,464 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 952,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,869,000 after purchasing an additional 162,251 shares in the last quarter. Partners Value Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,447,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,998,000.

NYSEARCA SHYG opened at $43.81 on Tuesday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $46.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.04 and a 200-day moving average of $43.39.

