Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,338 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.41% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $5,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 157,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after buying an additional 21,783 shares during the period. Santori & Peters Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 36,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,561,000 after acquiring an additional 134,261 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 46,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 13,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the period.

Shares of XSLV stock opened at $34.38 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.23 and its 200 day moving average is $34.02. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $27.41 and a twelve month high of $51.65.

