Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 109,970 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,970 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.22% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 514.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $245,000.

BSJN opened at $24.66 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.98 and a 52-week high of $26.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.26.

