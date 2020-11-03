Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,623 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MLM. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 43.1% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

MLM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $311.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.56.

In other news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $96,890.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,630,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $156,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,678,101.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $270.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $246.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.03. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.08 and a twelve month high of $281.82.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.95. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

