Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Holdings Lowered by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,388 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $5,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 590.8% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 15,427 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Affiance Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 61,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,798,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 54.1% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RHS opened at $140.72 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.85 and a fifty-two week high of $152.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.08.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

