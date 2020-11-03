Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PKI. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

NYSE PKI opened at $132.64 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.66 and its 200-day moving average is $108.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.43, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $62.91 and a one year high of $134.39.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.67. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 18.40%. Research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

In related news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,623 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $699,557.43. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PKI shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PerkinElmer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PerkinElmer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.07.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.