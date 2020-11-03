Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AXA raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 9.8% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 60,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 216.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 424.5% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 20.6% during the second quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $98.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $72.06 and a 52-week high of $106.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.84 and its 200 day moving average is $96.63.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $45.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.71 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 46.04% and a net margin of 0.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John G. Chou sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.88, for a total value of $531,517.76. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $535,250.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,416.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,563 shares of company stock worth $1,906,886 in the last quarter. 28.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

