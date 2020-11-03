17,503 Shares in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Bought by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Catalent by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 1,097.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 670,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,184,000 after acquiring an additional 614,980 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Catalent by 37.9% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 59,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 16,263 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Catalent by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 9,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Catalent by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter.

Get Catalent alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CTLT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.78.

Catalent stock opened at $88.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.57. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $96.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.58.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $947.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.62 million. Catalent had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.88%. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $201,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 182,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $15,673,688.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,433 shares of company stock worth $18,142,719 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.