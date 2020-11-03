Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 75,448 Shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:HSMV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:HSMV) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,448 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 41.28% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF worth $5,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,410,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HSMV opened at $24.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.25. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF has a 1-year low of $21.18 and a 1-year high of $26.22.

