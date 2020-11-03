109,174 Shares in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2020

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 109,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,708,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in Renaissance IPO ETF by 675.0% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Renaissance IPO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Renaissance IPO ETF in the third quarter valued at about $110,000.

IPO opened at $50.81 on Tuesday. Renaissance IPO ETF has a 12 month low of $20.37 and a 12 month high of $57.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.08.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

