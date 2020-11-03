Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 3.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 2nd quarter valued at $407,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. AXA increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 325.1% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 13,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 10,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 16.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on QRVO. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.82.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $127.94 on Tuesday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.54 and a 12 month high of $140.69. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 8,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total transaction of $1,151,151.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,507,101.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.21, for a total transaction of $127,229.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,239.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,658 shares of company stock valued at $3,151,072 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.