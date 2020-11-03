Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.51 Million Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,302 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Masco during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Masco in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in Masco by 545.5% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS opened at $54.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.51. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $60.16.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.25. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,729.19% and a net margin of 19.23%. Equities research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

MAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Masco in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.92.

In other news, VP Renee Straber sold 49,447 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $2,829,357.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,480,326. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

