Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 24.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 568,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,705,000 after purchasing an additional 110,241 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter worth approximately $1,695,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 15.5% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 29,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,540 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $200,646.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,040 shares of company stock valued at $932,467 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $123.18 on Tuesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.66 and a fifty-two week high of $137.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.07. The stock has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.07 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 16.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NDAQ shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 11th. Argus cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered Nasdaq from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.54.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

