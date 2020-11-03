KBC Group NV Buys 63,865 Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 309,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,865 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in SunPower were worth $3,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPWR. Tatro Capital LLC bought a new stake in SunPower in the third quarter worth about $130,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SunPower by 272.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SunPower by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 299,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 20,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

SPWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SunPower in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SunPower in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SunPower has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.05.

In related news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 10,000 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $122,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,406.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 80,000 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $978,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 760,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,298,982.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,000 shares of company stock worth $2,141,300. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $16.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 842.67 and a beta of 2.22. SunPower Co. has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $19.38.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Equities research analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

