International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 34.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 16,363 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth $49,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 82.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 35.1% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

IFF opened at $105.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.27. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 0.97. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.14 and a 1 year high of $143.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.24.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were given a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.92%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.09.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

