KBC Group NV Purchases 407 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conning Inc. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $154.92 on Tuesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.22 and a 52-week high of $177.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.26.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($1.20). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $545.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.92%.

In related news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 6,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $998,376.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,739,484.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.45, for a total value of $1,293,375.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 327,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,551,700.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,369 shares of company stock worth $3,624,751 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ARE shares. UBS Group started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.31.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500 urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $27.7 billion as of June 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 43.0 million square feet ("SF").

