KBC Group NV Increases Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,381 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $3,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. 66.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MGM opened at $20.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.86. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 2.34. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $34.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 21.28%. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was down 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 1.30%.

MGM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cfra lowered MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Barclays lowered MGM Resorts International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.94.

In other MGM Resorts International news, EVP John Mcmanus sold 20,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $456,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,230.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 1,637 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $35,621.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,321 in the last 90 days. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

