KBC Group NV Has $4.70 Million Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

KBC Group NV increased its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,045 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,635 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $4,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 10.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,292 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 74.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,065 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 20,572 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 3.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 21,983 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Xilinx in the second quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 15.3% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,545 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xilinx alerts:

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $118.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.70 and a 200-day moving average of $99.53. The company has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 46.28, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $67.68 and a one year high of $130.40.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 45.37%.

Several analysts recently commented on XLNX shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Xilinx from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. 140166 restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Xilinx from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Xilinx from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.14.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Read More: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.