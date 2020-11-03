KBC Group NV Acquires 160,198 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 712.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,198 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.14% of AerCap worth $4,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in AerCap in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 4,347.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 3,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AER stock opened at $26.26 on Tuesday. AerCap Holdings has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $64.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.94.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AER shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AerCap in a report on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine raised AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.80.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

