KBC Group NV Sells 75,554 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 75,554 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.05% of Loews worth $4,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in Loews by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Loews by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Loews in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Loews by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 66,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Loews by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on Loews from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

L stock opened at $37.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 0.74. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $56.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.44 and a 200-day moving average of $34.85.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 9.09%.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; Loews Hotels Holding Corporation; and Corporate segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability coverages and products; and surety and fidelity bonds.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.