Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) (TSE:ARE) Given a C$22.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$22.00 price target on Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) (TSE:ARE) in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$20.00 price target on shares of Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Laurentian set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$19.38.

TSE:ARE opened at C$14.33 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.08, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.45. Aecon Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$10.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.02 million and a P/E ratio of 19.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.46%.

About Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO)

Aecon Group Inc and its subsidiaries provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

