Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) (TSE:ARE) Price Target Cut to C$19.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) (TSE:ARE) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$17.00 target price on Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) restated a buy rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Laurentian set a C$20.00 target price on Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$22.00 target price on Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.38.

Shares of TSE ARE opened at C$14.33 on Monday. Aecon Group Inc. has a twelve month low of C$10.94 and a twelve month high of C$19.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.44. The company has a market capitalization of $858.02 million and a PE ratio of 19.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 25th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.46%.

Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc and its subsidiaries provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

