National Bank Financial Boosts Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Price Target to C$15.50

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TSE CRR.UN opened at C$13.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.58, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.12. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$9.26 and a 52 week high of C$16.71.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.0742 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 130.89%.

In related news, Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton purchased 13,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.00 per share, with a total value of C$175,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$500,500.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

