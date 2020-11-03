CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Price Target Increased to C$17.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRT.UN. TD Securities lifted their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of TSE CRT.UN opened at C$13.83 on Monday. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$9.14 and a twelve month high of C$17.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion and a PE ratio of 26.44.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.0669 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.15%.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

