Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) (TSE:CU) Given New C$36.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) (TSE:CU) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, CSFB set a C$37.50 price target on shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$36.50.

Get Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) alerts:

Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) stock opened at C$31.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$33.06. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.15, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Canadian Utilities Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$25.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 53.36%.

Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.