Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target Cut to C$22.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on D.UN. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.50 to C$27.50 in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

D.UN opened at C$17.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.06 million and a PE ratio of 5.34. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a one year low of C$15.21 and a one year high of C$36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.37, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.82.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.