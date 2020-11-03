Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) (TSE:FFH) Price Target Cut to C$525.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) (TSE:FFH) had its target price trimmed by Cormark from C$625.00 to C$525.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AR Network reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) from C$500.00 to C$525.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) from C$440.00 to C$420.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) from C$600.00 to C$500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) stock opened at C$373.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$383.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$397.24. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of C$319.37 and a twelve month high of C$637.11.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It insures against losses to property from fire, explosion, earthquake, windstorm, flood, boiler explosion, machinery breakdown, and construction defects, as well as underwrites automobile, commercial and personal property, and crop insurance.

