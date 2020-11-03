National Bank Financial Raises Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target to C$13.00

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DIR.UN has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$11.50 to C$11.75 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of DIR.UN opened at C$11.89 on Monday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 52 week low of C$6.89 and a 52 week high of C$14.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.75.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

