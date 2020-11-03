Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (ALFA.L) (LON:ALFA) Price Target Increased to GBX 130 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (ALFA.L) (LON:ALFA) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 130 ($1.70) in a report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (ALFA.L) in a research note on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (ALFA.L) in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

Shares of LON ALFA opened at GBX 133.40 ($1.74) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.93. Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 51.90 ($0.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 150.49 ($1.97). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 120.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 88.08. The firm has a market cap of $408.60 million and a PE ratio of 28.38.

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (ALFA.L) (LON:ALFA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The company reported GBX 2.68 ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC will post 680.0000444 earnings per share for the current year.

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (ALFA.L) Company Profile

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the asset finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It provides Alfa Systems, a software platform to administer retail and corporate businesses from point of sale through originations to contract management and remarketing; and Alfa Digital platform and apps suite, an omnichannel digital solution that delivers concepts, such as self-serve, customer onboarding, and mobility, as well as point of sale functionality across various devices.

