Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ELD. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Haywood Securities increased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.75 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Shares of ELD opened at C$16.76 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.78. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of C$6.29 and a 52 week high of C$18.79.

In related news, Senior Officer Lincoln Silva sold 7,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.00, for a total value of C$112,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$422,910.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.