Berenberg Bank Boosts Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Price Target to GBX 2,530

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) had its price target boosted by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,430 ($31.75) to GBX 2,530 ($33.05) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on OCDO. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,815.23 ($23.72).

LON OCDO opened at GBX 2,466.70 ($32.23) on Monday. Ocado Group has a 52 week low of GBX 994.01 ($12.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,914 ($38.07). The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.14. The stock has a market cap of $19.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,546.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,181.25.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

