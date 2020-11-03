Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Short Interest Down 14.9% in October

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,030,000 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the September 30th total of 11,790,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 115,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $4,733,602.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 137,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,617,206. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 125,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $5,134,258.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,273,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,091,426.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,081,211 shares of company stock worth $903,153,158. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 540.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 29,639 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 232.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 45,654 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,428,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,064,000 after buying an additional 708,529 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DT shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, FBN Securities assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.26.

DT stock opened at $34.50 on Tuesday. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.84 and its 200-day moving average is $38.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $168.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.76 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers; Network Application Monitoring that provides enterprise applications, network services, user experience, and application delivery across wide-area networks; and Synthetic Classic, which offers customer experience, as well as is used to monitor application and application program interface availability and performance.

