PPHE Hotel Group Limited (PPH.L) (LON:PPH) PT Lowered to GBX 1,625 at Berenberg Bank

PPHE Hotel Group Limited (PPH.L) (LON:PPH) had its price objective cut by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,625 ($21.23) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 72.14% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PPHE Hotel Group Limited (PPH.L) from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

LON PPH opened at GBX 944 ($12.33) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 991.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,092.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.08. PPHE Hotel Group Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 700 ($9.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,160 ($28.22). The firm has a market cap of $412.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.12.

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in Netherlands, Germany and Hungary, Croatia, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

