JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) (LON:HWDN) Price Target to GBX 641

Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) (LON:HWDN) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 641 ($8.37) in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) in a research report on Monday. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) from GBX 523 ($6.83) to GBX 530 ($6.92) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 637.67 ($8.33).

Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) stock opened at GBX 648.20 ($8.47) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 617.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 563.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.15. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 394 ($5.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 736.80 ($9.63). The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.30.

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, flooring, stair parts, general joinery items, worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, handles, joinery doors, skirting and architrave products, heat-pump tumble dryers, dual cavity single ovens, and dishwashers, as well as internal, external, and fire doors.

