Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) PT Raised to C$50.00

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) had its target price hoisted by BTIG Research from C$41.00 to C$50.00 in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen raised shares of Canada Goose from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from C$31.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Canada Goose has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$47.11.

GOOS opened at C$41.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion and a PE ratio of 35.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$42.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$34.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.22, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of C$18.27 and a 12-month high of C$59.19.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

