Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) (LON:ABF) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,400 by Analysts at Barclays

Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) (LON:ABF) had its target price upped by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 2,280 ($29.79) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) in a report on Monday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) to a “sector performer” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) in a report on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) from GBX 2,180 ($28.48) to GBX 2,240 ($29.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,527.71 ($33.02).

LON ABF opened at GBX 1,700.50 ($22.22) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,830.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,886.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.99, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Associated British Foods plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,554 ($20.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,730 ($35.67).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

