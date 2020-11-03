PPHE Hotel Group Limited (PPH.L) (LON:PPH) PT Lowered to GBX 1,100 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PPHE Hotel Group Limited (PPH.L) (LON:PPH) had its target price cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.53% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on PPHE Hotel Group Limited (PPH.L) from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,625 ($21.23) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of LON PPH opened at GBX 944 ($12.33) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $412.70 million and a PE ratio of -115.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.08. PPHE Hotel Group Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 700 ($9.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,160 ($28.22). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 991.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,092.48.

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in Netherlands, Germany and Hungary, Croatia, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

