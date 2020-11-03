Senior plc (SNR.L) (LON:SNR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Senior plc (SNR.L) (LON:SNR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SNR. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Senior plc (SNR.L) from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 85 ($1.11) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Senior plc (SNR.L) from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Senior plc (SNR.L) from GBX 67 ($0.88) to GBX 45 ($0.59) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 94.43 ($1.23).

Get Senior plc (SNR.L) alerts:

Shares of LON SNR opened at GBX 56.05 ($0.73) on Tuesday. Senior plc has a 12-month low of GBX 41 ($0.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 192.70 ($2.52). The stock has a market cap of $186.31 million and a PE ratio of -2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 50.51 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 58.42.

Senior plc (SNR.L) (LON:SNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported GBX 0.72 ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX (0.20) ($0.00) by GBX 0.92 ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Senior plc will post 1709.0000411 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew Bodenham acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £25,000 ($32,662.66).

About Senior plc (SNR.L)

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Senior plc (SNR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior plc (SNR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.