Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (CRST.L) (LON:CRST) PT Raised to GBX 290 at Canaccord Genuity

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (CRST.L) (LON:CRST) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 290 ($3.79) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on CRST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (CRST.L) to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 202 ($2.64) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (CRST.L) in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (CRST.L) from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (CRST.L) from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 267.20 ($3.49).

CRST opened at GBX 261.60 ($3.42) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.18, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 213.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 223.49. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 159.85 ($2.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 524 ($6.85). The firm has a market capitalization of $507.68 million and a P/E ratio of -67.03.

In other news, insider Iain Ferguson acquired 25,000 shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (CRST.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 169 ($2.21) per share, with a total value of £42,250 ($55,199.90). Also, insider Sharon Flood acquired 11,433 shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (CRST.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 173 ($2.26) per share, with a total value of £19,779.09 ($25,841.51).

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

