Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) Short Interest Down 14.7% in October

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,200 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the September 30th total of 130,400 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 65,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Systemax by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 14,701 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Systemax by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Systemax by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 246,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Systemax by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Systemax by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 37,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. 29.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Systemax alerts:

SYX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Systemax from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Systemax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday.

NYSE:SYX opened at $29.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.36. Systemax has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $29.76.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.24. Systemax had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 5.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Systemax will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Systemax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

About Systemax

Systemax Inc operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Systemax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Systemax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.